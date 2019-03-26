Analysts Expect Ashford Inc. (AINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.13 Million

Analysts predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will report $57.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.45 million. Ashford posted sales of $48.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year sales of $214.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.84 million to $216.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. 13,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807. Ashford has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

