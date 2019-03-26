Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post $856.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.86 million to $865.53 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $822.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. 4,764,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,352. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $315,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 345,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $47,019,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5,883.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,502 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

