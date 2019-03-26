Analysts Anticipate Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Sun Hydraulics reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.51 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

SNHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

SNHY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. 40,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.73. Sun Hydraulics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In related news, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $465,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $123,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $399,825 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNHY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,410,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 66.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,987,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,968,000 after buying an additional 82,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

