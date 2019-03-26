Analysts Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.23. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,975,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,559,000 after acquiring an additional 769,122 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of NetApp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 584,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,411 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NetApp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NetApp has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

