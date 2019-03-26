Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Global Net Lease’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,084,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,926,000 after purchasing an additional 889,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,223,000 after purchasing an additional 471,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,610,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,223,000 after purchasing an additional 471,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 319,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.55 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.53%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

