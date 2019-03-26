Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $853.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $463,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 798,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,449,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,188,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,277 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

