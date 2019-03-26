Analog Devices (ADI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $1,662,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,524. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.