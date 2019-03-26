Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,855 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 578,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $2,364,288.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

