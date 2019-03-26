AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Sidoti set a $73.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

AMN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 4,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $2,290,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,022,000 after purchasing an additional 88,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,995,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

