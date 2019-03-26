Ames National (ATLO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ames National has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ames National by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ames National by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

