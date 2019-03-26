American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in American Tower by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $314,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,393.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,216,065. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Edward Jones cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.88.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.69 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $133.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

