American Superconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,031 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

Shares of AMSC opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.18. American Superconductor had a net margin of 52.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 12,374 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $127,575.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 116,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 754,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

