American International Group Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Albemarle by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 529,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $96,814.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $249,220.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,305.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

