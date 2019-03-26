American International Group Inc. Purchases 14,573 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,515 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,905 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,196,989 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $118,505,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 14,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $808,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,142.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $818,387.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,528. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

