American International Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,008,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after buying an additional 150,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,074,000 after buying an additional 133,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,931,000 after buying an additional 123,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,693,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,051,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens set a $188.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $164.11 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.62% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

