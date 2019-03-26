American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,040 Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

In other news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam sold 186,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $526,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

