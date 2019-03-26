American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $555.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.03 million to $559.99 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $510.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $554.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 502,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

