American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,849,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,170 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/american-airlines-group-inc-aal-shares-sold-by-iht-wealth-management-llc.html.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.