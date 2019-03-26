Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of AMBC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,157,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,157,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

