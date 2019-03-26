Amalgamated Bank Sells 706 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Anthem by 24,845.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,122,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013,337 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,241,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,995,000 after purchasing an additional 979,273 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $768,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,819.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM opened at $297.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $217.49 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Sells 706 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/amalgamated-bank-sells-706-shares-of-anthem-inc-antm.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.