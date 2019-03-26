Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Cut by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 82,381.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,318,000 after buying an additional 22,329,361 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,540,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,391,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Altria Group stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

