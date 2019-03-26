Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,197.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $839.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

