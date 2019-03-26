Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares in the company, valued at $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,193.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-bought-by-dedora-capital-inc.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.