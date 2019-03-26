Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after purchasing an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $1,112,663. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/alpha-cubed-investments-llc-raises-holdings-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.