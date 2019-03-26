Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AMOT opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMOT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

