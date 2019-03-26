Allergy Therapeutics (AGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 40

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) had its target price decreased by FinnCap from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report published on Friday morning. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 8.65 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million and a PE ratio of -17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.38).

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

