All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK alerts:

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12 month low of $1,050.00 and a 12 month high of $1,260.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/all-terrain-financial-advisors-llc-has-552000-stake-in-ishares-tr-core-msci-total-intl-stk-ixus.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.