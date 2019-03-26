Alio Gold (ALO) Price Target Cut to C$1.60 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Alio Gold in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alio Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Alio Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alio Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alio Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.61.

Shares of Alio Gold stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. Alio Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

