Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.B) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$75.08 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$56.06 and a 12-month high of C$67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

