Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

ATD.A traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$75.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$57.41 and a 1 year high of C$67.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATD.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

