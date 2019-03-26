Alfred Altomari Acquires 25,000 Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,394.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 115,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,175. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 226,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 430,907 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

