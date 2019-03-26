Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s earnings. Aevi Genomic Medicine also reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aevi Genomic Medicine.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNMX. ValuEngine downgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

GNMX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Aevi Genomic Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

