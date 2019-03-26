Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $33,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE AJRD opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.74. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.37 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

