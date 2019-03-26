Aecom (ACM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 22.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of ACM opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $752,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,117.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

