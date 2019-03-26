AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter.

RWL stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $55.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2329 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

