AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,799,000 after buying an additional 356,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 581.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

