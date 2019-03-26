Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

