Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ciena by 19.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. AXA grew its stake in Ciena by 15.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 65,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ciena by 30.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $86,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $310,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,600 shares of company stock worth $7,600,661. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.62 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.03%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

