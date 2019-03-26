Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,042 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,483,000 after buying an additional 1,199,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,852,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,672,000 after buying an additional 854,455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,777,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,142,000 after buying an additional 1,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,097,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,305,000 after buying an additional 119,591 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

