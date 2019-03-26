Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Yves Brouillette sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.51, for a total transaction of $3,052,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.00, for a total value of $648,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,850. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTM stock opened at $918.63 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $804.40 and a 12-month high of $980.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 0.47.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.53%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

