Adobe (ADBE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $262.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $520,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,607 shares of company stock worth $71,220,683 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.