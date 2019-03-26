adidas (ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.16 ($262.97).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €212.70 ($247.33) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

