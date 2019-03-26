Adenz (DNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Adenz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Adenz has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adenz has traded up 129.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000817 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Adenz

Adenz (CRYPTO:DNZ) is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 5,333,061 coins. The official website for Adenz is adenz.org . Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject

Adenz Coin Trading

Adenz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adenz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adenz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

