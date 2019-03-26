Achain Price Tops $0.0121 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitbns, Bitinka and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00407690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.01610143 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001305 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,278,785 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin, Huobi, Coinnest, Koinex, OKEx and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.