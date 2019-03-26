ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $$5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.15. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.