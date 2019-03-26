Accsys Technologies (AXS) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) in a report issued on Monday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

AXS stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. Accsys Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

