Accsys Technologies (AXS) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) in a report issued on Monday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

AXS stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. Accsys Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.