Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/access-financial-services-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-spdr-portfolio-mid-cap-etf-spmd.html.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.