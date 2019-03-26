Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will report $100.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.61 million. Acacia Communications reported sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year sales of $450.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $464.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $522.68 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 367.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 44,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,845,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stan J. Reiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,356.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,548,725 shares of company stock worth $80,597,703. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

