AbbVie Inc (ABBV) is Tradition Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 61.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,272 shares of company stock worth $7,786,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) is Tradition Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/abbvie-inc-abbv-is-tradition-capital-management-llcs-2nd-largest-position.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.