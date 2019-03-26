Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,042,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $223,225,000 after purchasing an additional 276,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

ABT opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

